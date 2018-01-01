Try now

Sketch inside Virtual Reality

A Sketchup extension allowing anyone to view, edit and draw in VR.

Sketchup to Vr

Draw in VR

Draw, drag, push-pull, multiply... create with your hands the way you would expect

Live-sync

Update VR from SketchUp and update SketchUp from inside VR

Present in VR

Present

Easily show others your designs with built in navigation helper tools

Fast

Take any SketchUp model into VR with one click

Easy

So intuitive that anyone can use it

Effective

Create useful geometry that fit into your existing workflows

Products

Viewer

viewer

View and present any SketchUp model in VR

Option Price
Software only Free

Designer Trial

trial

Draw and edit any SketchUp model in VR

Option Price
Software only, 30 day free trial Free

Designer Pro

pro

Draw and edit any SketchUp model in VR

Option Price
Software only €100 /month
Software + HTC Vive rental €200 /month
Software + HTC Vive rental + VR ready computer rental €300 /month

Gallery

Navigate easily in VR

Live-Sync SketchUp to VR and back again

Documentation

Go to video tutorials

  • Teleportation and Scale
  • Drawing lines and faces
  • Push-pull
  • Groups and Components
  • Move, Copy and Multiply
  • Lots more...

Go to documentation

  • How to Download
  • How to Install
  • How to Run
  • How to Navigate
  • How to Draw
  • Lots more...